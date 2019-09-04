Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparison side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.75 N/A -1.32 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 2,100.00% at a $5.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 501.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 88.1% respectively. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.