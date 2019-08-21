Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.85
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$5.5 is Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,823.08%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 48.5% respectively. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.