Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparing side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.22
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Acasti Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 consensus target price and a 272.63% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
