Tetra Technologies (TTI) Holding Maintained by New Generation Advisors Llc; Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Value Declined While Armistice Capital Has Lifted Stake

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.825. About 77,370 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 319,404 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Rev $199.4M; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Shipments Up 15% in 2017, Pasquali Elected TETRA Group Chair; 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M; 03/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Names Guy Chamberland as Interim CEO; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Cap Mngmt has 0.31% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 297,950 shares. 159,963 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 22,214 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Vanguard Gru has 8.23 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 353,930 shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 55,300 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 709,399 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Connable Office holds 12,385 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 3.87 million shares or 0% of the stock.

