Tetra Technologies (TTI) Holder New Generation Advisors Upped Its Stake; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 143,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 914,306 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.17 million, up from 771,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $150.07. About 10.50M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 483,005 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 22/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comments Mixed for Oil Refinery Deploying TETRA, Requesting UHF Channels; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Tetra Technologies; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES – SEES 2018 TOTAL EBITDA $168 MLN TO $188 MLN; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health; 19/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 20% INTEREST I; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 40,412 shares to 272,416 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio