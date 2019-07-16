TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Both TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.19 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 3.00 N/A 1.82 9.71

Demonstrates TETRA Technologies Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -54.4% -6.8% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TETRA Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TETRA Technologies Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TETRA Technologies Inc. has a 188.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is $20, which is potential 46.84% upside. The data provided earlier shows that TETRA Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares and 99.2% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares. 2.7% are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TETRA Technologies Inc. 0% -13.11% -13.82% -30.72% -53.91% 26.19% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. -1.06% -3.07% 17.88% 22.45% 8.4% 46.15%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors TETRA Technologies Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.