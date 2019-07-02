TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.19 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.21 N/A -15.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights TETRA Technologies Inc. and McDermott International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TETRA Technologies Inc. and McDermott International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -54.4% -6.8% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that TETRA Technologies Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. McDermott International Inc. has a 2.73 beta and it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor McDermott International Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. TETRA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TETRA Technologies Inc. and McDermott International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 McDermott International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.25, while its potential upside is 208.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TETRA Technologies Inc. and McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 89% respectively. About 2.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TETRA Technologies Inc. 0% -13.11% -13.82% -30.72% -53.91% 26.19% McDermott International Inc. 5.96% -16.41% 12.02% -9.8% -65.59% 16.82%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than McDermott International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TETRA Technologies Inc. beats McDermott International Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.