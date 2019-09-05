TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Comparison side by side

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.17 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -4.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see TETRA Technologies Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TETRA Technologies Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TETRA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TETRA Technologies Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is $4.25, which is potential 84.78% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc. was less bearish than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TETRA Technologies Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.