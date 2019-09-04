TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Comparing side by side

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.46 N/A 0.19 45.39

Table 1 demonstrates TETRA Technologies Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.78 shows that TETRA Technologies Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 2.8 beta and it is 180.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares and 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats TETRA Technologies Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.