TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) Contrasting side by side

Since TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.17 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 24 1.01 N/A 0.10 256.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TETRA Technologies Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TETRA Technologies Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes a GE company’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TETRA Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Baker Hughes a GE company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. TETRA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TETRA Technologies Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Baker Hughes a GE company is $31.67, which is potential 36.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TETRA Technologies Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 99% respectively. About 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Baker Hughes a GE company had bullish trend.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats on 8 of the 9 factors TETRA Technologies Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.