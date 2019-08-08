Tetra Tech (TTEK) to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019; TARANIS RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES C (TNREF) Shorts Increased By 23.73%

TARANIS RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TNREF) had an increase of 23.73% in short interest. TNREF’s SI was 39,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.73% from 31,600 shares previously. With 32,100 avg volume, 1 days are for TARANIS RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TNREF)’s short sellers to cover TNREF’s short positions. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Tetra Tech Inc’s current price of $77.61 translates into 0.19% yield. Tetra Tech Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 434,747 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B

Taranis Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.75 million. The firm primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 100% interest in the Thor property comprising 27 crown granted mineral claims and 14 mineral tenures covering an area of 3,314 hectares located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $659,833 activity. CARTER BRIAN N sold $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Thursday, February 14. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER also sold $181,609 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Friday, February 8. CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L had sold 625 shares worth $35,938 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Water, Environment and Infrastructure ; and Resource Management and Energy (RME). It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and activities and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

