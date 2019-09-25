Tetra Tech (TTEK) Share Value Rose While Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased by $936,000 Its Holding; Johnson Investment Counsel Stake in Inogen (INGN) Cut by $2.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 41,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 3,713 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 45,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 268,659 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 42,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 225,792 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 27,649 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,759 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 34,423 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 3,402 shares. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Prelude Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). South Dakota Invest Council owns 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 700 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,852 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Invest holds 140,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 91,414 shares. 12,157 are held by Prudential Fin Incorporated. Parkside Finance Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Inogen (INGN) – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of AAC Holdings (NYSE: AAC), American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE: ARA), Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inogen (INGN) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $5.05M for 52.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV) by 123,494 shares to 681,256 shares, valued at $42.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth Inde (IVW).

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pollution Control Industry Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tetra Tech secures two U.S. EPA Superfund contracts valued at $132M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. EPA Awards Tetra Tech $51 Million Technical Assessment and Response Contract – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetra Tech wins $48M USAID global marine pollution prevention contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jun 07, 2019 – Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT Dan L Batrack Sold $6.9 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.