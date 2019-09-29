Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holder S&T Bank Decreased Its Stake; As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Value Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $410,800

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 565,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 462,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.33 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 205,692 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 6,290 shares to 217,059 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 32,836 shares to 639,908 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 79,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.91 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.