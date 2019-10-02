Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $936,000; Visa (V) Holder Cortland Associates Has Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 42,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.34. About 11,480 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 7,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 484,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.04 million, down from 491,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 764,186 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 24.80 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.