Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Stake Lifted by Premier Asset Managment Llc; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) as Market Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 29,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,475 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 119,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 1.33 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 669,963 shares traded or 111.49% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,506 shares to 46,787 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.26 million shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 35,778 shares. 650,140 were reported by First Tru L P. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 149,879 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 156,876 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Llc owns 493,332 shares. Majedie Asset Limited owns 269,660 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated reported 18,900 shares. 41,683 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.59M shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 2.98 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Quantum Mngmt Ltd Nj reported 5.9% stake. North Run Cap Lp reported 215,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,082 shares to 17,434 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,985 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold $35,938. Shares for $441,923 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH. 3,261 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares with value of $181,609 were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 67 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 60,800 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 1,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 9,335 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 65,737 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,191 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 121,398 shares stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 183,780 shares. 13,943 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated. 33,640 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 175 shares.