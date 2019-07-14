Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Upped Its Stake by $384,680 as Share Price Rose; Palladium Partners Holds Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 305,905 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $11,429 worth of stock or 168 shares. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,620 shares to 282,181 shares, valued at $53.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,134 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP accumulated 38,584 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 62,572 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Corp In has 210,532 shares. 51,215 are held by Bath Savings Trust Communication. Ycg Ltd Liability reported 2,769 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 11,634 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 49,106 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 10,335 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,897 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs reported 557,859 shares. Hartline Investment accumulated 9,615 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 12,145 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 1.8% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares to 34,239 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,726 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. 625 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares with value of $35,938 were sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L. CARTER BRIAN N also sold $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $441,923 was sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH.