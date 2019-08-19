Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Upped Stake by $903,703 as Market Value Rose; Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $9.01 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 445,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, up from 430,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 121,343 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 650,413 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “eGlobalTech Launches Artificial Intelligence Solution Auxilium – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ABB Suffers From High Costs & Buyout Integration Issues – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tetra Tech to buy WYG to expand U.K. operations – L.A. Biz” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech secures two U.S. EPA Superfund contracts valued at $132M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

