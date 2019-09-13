Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Stake in Arrow Electrs (ARW) Has Lifted by $2.31 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 32,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 191,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62M, up from 158,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 290,768 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 154,437 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 3,445 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Speece Thorson Group accumulated 3.63% or 191,037 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp. Next Financial Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 130 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 772,820 shares. Paloma Partners Management Comm accumulated 20,392 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 20,309 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 116,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.17% or 857,709 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 6,523 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc reported 21 shares. Twin Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares to 50,716 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,320 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

