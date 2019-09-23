Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holder Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Holding by $312,000 as Shares Rose; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Main Street Research Has Cut Holding by $7.56 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.95 million shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 150,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 154,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 699,269 shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares to 62,422 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Care (NYSE:UNH) by 57,250 shares to 58,250 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 87,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

