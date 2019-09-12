Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holder Barrett Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 1.02M shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 493,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.75 million, up from 487,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 222,497 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming: A Railroad Play That Is Not So Well-Known – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $158.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 3,409 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested in 2,538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.58 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 16,470 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 17,952 were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.11% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 167,748 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 41,019 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 4,800 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 11,940 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Communication New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pacific Global Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Boston Prtn owns 0.06% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 576,547 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 10,651 shares. Strs Ohio holds 20,200 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.85% or 277,762 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 184,299 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First Advsrs LP invested in 0.05% or 310,293 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 14 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 43 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 47,478 shares stake. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,548 shares. Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 2,991 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 9,335 shares. Winslow Asset Management has invested 2.54% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).