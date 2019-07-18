Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Technical Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
93.4% of Tetra Tech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.60% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tetra Tech Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.80% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Tetra Tech Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetra Tech Inc.
|0.00%
|16.60%
|8.20%
|Industry Average
|3.90%
|9.60%
|4.38%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Tetra Tech Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetra Tech Inc.
|N/A
|64
|24.60
|Industry Average
|113.03M
|2.90B
|22.44
Tetra Tech Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetra Tech Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|3.00
|2.29
|2.91
With average price target of $87, Tetra Tech Inc. has a potential upside of 2.06%. As a group, Technical Services companies have a potential upside of 54.10%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Tetra Tech Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tetra Tech Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetra Tech Inc.
|-1.02%
|9.46%
|15.26%
|-2.82%
|27.45%
|29.13%
|Industry Average
|15.24%
|9.59%
|12.66%
|3.30%
|26.32%
|23.43%
For the past year Tetra Tech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
Tetra Tech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Tetra Tech Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.75 and has 1.42 Quick Ratio. Tetra Tech Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetra Tech Inc.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.16 shows that Tetra Tech Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tetra Tech Inc.’s competitors are 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.
Dividends
Tetra Tech Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Tetra Tech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tetra Tech Inc.’s rivals.
