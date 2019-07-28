Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Analysts See $0.81 EPS; KINNEVIK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (KNVKF) SI Increased By 4.7%

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 14.08% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. TTEK’s profit would be $44.44M giving it 25.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Tetra Tech, Inc.’s analysts see 15.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.82% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.16M shares traded or 248.80% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. It operates through two divisions, Water, Environment and Infrastructure ; and Resource Management and Energy (RME). It has a 28.82 P/E ratio. The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and activities and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

