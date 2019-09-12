Teton Advisors Upped Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stake By $1.18 Million; Hurco Companies (HURC) Shorts Down By 0.99%

Teton Advisors Inc increased Farmer Bros Co (FARM) stake by 25.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 73,987 shares as Farmer Bros Co (FARM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 366,021 shares with $5.99 million value, up from 292,034 last quarter. Farmer Bros Co now has $202.10 million valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 71,947 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) had a decrease of 0.99% in short interest. HURC’s SI was 39,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.99% from 40,300 shares previously. With 18,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC)’s short sellers to cover HURC’s short positions. The SI to Hurco Companies Inc’s float is 0.62%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 3,250 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.41 million activity. 98,916 shares were bought by Levin Easterly Partners LLC, worth $1.69M.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Sonic Automotive Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAH) stake by 18,570 shares to 47,930 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Federal Signal Corp Com (NYSE:FSS) stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 635,000 shares. Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 7,159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com, New York-based fund reported 3,772 shares. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 17,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 218,826 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 133 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 17,477 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1,300 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 60,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Corporation accumulated 120,175 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 2,365 shares. Granite Inv Lc owns 494,594 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FARM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 32.80% above currents $11.86 stock price. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Wednesday, May 8 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Hurco Companies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 0.20% less from 5.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Clarivest Asset Llc owns 185 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 652 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 12,638 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Bridgeway Incorporated has 73,106 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 220,318 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 7,600 shares. 18,363 are owned by Brown Advisory. 4,037 were accumulated by Int Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc invested in 1,017 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,123 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 529 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.28% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

