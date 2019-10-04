Teton Advisors Upped Berkshire Hills Bancorp Co (BHLB) Stake by $336,784 as Shares Rose; First Eagle Investment Management Position In Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Was Upped

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Co (BHLB) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 10,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, up from 15,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 230,656 shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 9.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451.46 million, up from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 19.36 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. 16 shares were bought by Prescott Wm Gordon, worth $455.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp Com (NYSE:FSS) by 27,000 shares to 635,000 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc Com (NYSE:GVA) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Quidel Corp Com (NASDAQ:QDEL).

