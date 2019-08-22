Teton Advisors Stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; Strategy Asset Managers Increases Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 881,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, down from 908,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 304,602 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $219.06. About 1.46M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR

