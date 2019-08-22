Teton Advisors Lowered Its Position in 1 800 Flowers Com Cl A (FLWS) by $513,468; As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increased by $786,904 Its Stake

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 6.23 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (FLWS) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 495,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 523,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 714,553 shares traded or 113.46% up from the average. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 47 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 271,674 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Vanguard Gp owns 1.20 million shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 141,359 shares. 14,600 are held by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 340,983 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 42,921 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 11,088 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 350,166 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.03% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 60,365 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 22,941 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 79,332 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “1-800-Flowers.com Looks Overpriced After A Weak Year – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth of 8.6 Percent For Its Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Financial (UBNK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) CEO Chris McCann on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics’ disruptions – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Airline Stocks to Buy on A4A’s Rosy Labor Day Projection – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.