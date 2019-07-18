Teton Advisors Lowered Berry Plastics Group Com (BERY) Stake By $4.96 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Boosted By $425,000 Its Costamare (CMRE) Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Costamare Inc (CMRE) stake by 14.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 85,000 shares as Costamare Inc (CMRE)’s stock rose 12.52%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 657,500 shares with $3.42 million value, up from 572,500 last quarter. Costamare Inc now has $647.38 million valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 436,414 shares traded or 50.69% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 26.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (BERY) stake by 94.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc sold 93,611 shares as Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (BERY)’s stock declined 5.60%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 5,500 shares with $296,000 value, down from 99,111 last quarter. Berry Plastics Group Inc Com now has $7.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bankshares reported 3,885 shares stake. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 31,559 shares. Frontfour Capital Gp Limited Liability accumulated 4.72% or 65,036 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,420 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 313,937 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 247,014 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.2% of the stock. 90,169 are owned by Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 76,703 shares. 6,245 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 21,469 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 238,718 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1,606 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 3,812 shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 13.03 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.