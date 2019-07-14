Teton Advisors Lifted Twin Disc Com (TWIN) Position By $393,424; 2 Analysts Bullish WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)

Teton Advisors Inc increased Twin Disc Inc Com (TWIN) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 24,589 shares as Twin Disc Inc Com (TWIN)’s stock declined 12.34%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 482,554 shares with $8.04 million value, up from 457,965 last quarter. Twin Disc Inc Com now has $189.01M valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 25,706 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 46.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. See WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $64.0000 58.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

More notable recent Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Twin Disc, Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TWIN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Twin attacks threaten new Ethiopian government’s reforms – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “South Africa’s sovereign fund plan has its sceptics, but it can work – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDermott Wins EPCI Contracts Worth $4.5B From Saudi Aramco – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TWIN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 0.64% more from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co owns 48,293 shares. Perritt Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 46,900 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 15,246 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.56 million shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Us Bancorp De reported 24,938 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 33,420 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 403,905 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 749 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.79% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 1,390 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) stake by 7,800 shares to 7,500 valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) stake by 26,448 shares and now owns 881,600 shares. Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann bought $99,987 worth of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) on Thursday, March 14.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock increased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 304,458 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WESCO International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Venator Cap Mngmt Limited holds 2.88% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 28,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 8,861 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Company Ny invested 2% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Edgepoint Investment Gp invested in 1.08 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Renaissance Techs Limited reported 79,800 shares. Advisory Services Lc reported 81 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp stated it has 11,922 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 37,984 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.