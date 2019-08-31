Teton Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Nautilus (NLS) by $422,545; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Harvard Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 79.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 84,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The institutional investor held 190,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 106,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 215,974 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 21/05/2018 – Nautilus Medical Expands into Silicon Valley; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Brings Ground-Breaking Max Trainer® to the Gym; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,057 activity. JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Thursday, May 30. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider BOLIO WAYNE M bought $14,973.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,740 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 179,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 1,097 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Prelude Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 30,498 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,700 shares. Teton Advsr reported 190,540 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 824,844 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 32,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 143,010 shares. White Pine Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc holds 31,422 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 827 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 7,800 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,600 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 6,825 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,973 shares. 111,563 were accumulated by Axiom Invsts Llc De. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 3,409 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based First Long Island Ltd has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ent Fin has 24,419 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md has invested 8.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,396 are held by Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.54 million shares. Knott David M owns 25,050 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Natl Bank Tru Commerce has invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 6.96 million shares.