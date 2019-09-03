Teton Advisors Lifted Its Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Position by $529,600; Stock Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Ntv Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 14.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 51,095 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 60,683 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 68,663 shares. 113,426 are owned by Albion Gp Ut. Mcgowan Grp Asset holds 0.19% or 6,295 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 3.03% or 44,535 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 33.60 million shares or 1.3% of the stock. 10,010 are held by Coe Capital Ltd Liability. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 23.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gw Henssler & Assoc owns 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 193,741 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 2,471 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4.05% or 193,002 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 5.34 million shares. 52,650 were reported by Security Tru Communication.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) by 194,900 shares to 39,300 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,382 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 1 sale for $4.41 million activity.

