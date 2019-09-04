Teton Advisors Lifted Its Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) Holding by $574,066 as Valuation Declined; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 30,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 144,788 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 114,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 117,569 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 5,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 6,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1125.06. About 149,707 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.94 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,149 shares. D E Shaw & has 56,095 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.89% or 1,757 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 67,110 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.67% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,175 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Lc reported 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old National Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.1% stake. Coatue Management invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 25 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nomura Asset invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ls Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,386 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co owns 4 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares to 159,382 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,000 shares, and cut its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS).