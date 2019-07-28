Teton Advisors Lifted Advanced Energy Inds Com (AEIS) Stake by $352,800; Davis Selected Advisers Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 355.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.22 million, up from 798,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 1.03M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 108,779 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC) by 401,293 shares to 416,470 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fang Holdings Ltd. Class A Adr by 494,815 shares to 10.81 million shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 415,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.05M shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA).