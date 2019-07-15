Teton Advisors Increases Stake in Village Super Mkt Cl A New (VLGEA); Conagra Brands (CAG) Valuation Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut by $15.42 Million Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (VLGEA) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 18,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 80,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 16,803 shares traded. Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) has risen 1.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLGEA News: 16/03/2018 – Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Village Super Market Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLGEA); 07/03/2018 VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.66; 07/03/2018 – VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS B COMMON SHARE $0.48

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 571,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 586,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 2.20 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 38,900 shares to 59,312 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Holdings Inc (NYSE:DTE) by 48,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Finl Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc reported 400,654 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 503,183 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 2.39M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.32% or 1.73M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,543 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank reported 300 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 399 shares. 18,525 are owned by Bokf Na. Hightower Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.14 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 13,412 shares. 335,265 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 164,572 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Healthy Choice Power Bowls Launch New Grain-Free Varieties – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Village Super Market: Fill Your Cart With Some Shares – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Village Supermarkets Turns A Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Village Super Market Announces Forthcoming Change in Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2017.