Teton Advisors Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position; BLACKRIDGE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL (BRTI) Shorts Increased By 180%

Teton Advisors Inc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 28,600 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 37.61%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 104,186 shares with $2.41 million value, up from 75,586 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 309,522 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

BLACKRIDGE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:BRTI) had an increase of 180% in short interest. BRTI’s SI was 2,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 180% from 1,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.125 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.11 million. The Company’s network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of things, and other cloud service providers and network systems.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 4,760 shares to 6,440 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 6,418 shares and now owns 159,382 shares. Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,538 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Engaged Cap Ltd Co holds 54.72% or 16.86 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 226 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 132,014 shares or 0% of the stock. 791 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 1.30 million were reported by Brown Advisory. Dubuque Savings Bank Communication owns 2,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 49,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa owns 17,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 86,751 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,130 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.05% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 57,607 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of HAIN in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Maxim Group. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Overweight” rating.

