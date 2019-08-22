Teton Advisors Increased Its Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Position by $4.24 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $451,630

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 47,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.45. About 166,057 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 1.06M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC) by 401,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,470 shares, and cut its stake in Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 41,248 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 4,500 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,034 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 4.08M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has 10,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Lp invested in 198,109 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 227,200 shares. Cwm Ltd Com reported 21 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.51% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Company Delaware reported 586 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares to 14,341 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,620 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 271,357 shares. Cls Invests stated it has 211 shares. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 2.57 million shares. Moreover, Cipher Lp has 0.39% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 129,118 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 80,689 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minneapolis Management accumulated 725,487 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 51,500 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 454,697 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated accumulated 121,996 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 17,341 shares.