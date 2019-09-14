Teton Advisors Has Upped Stake in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE); Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 58.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.73M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 645,470 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 279,735 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 60,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 41,216 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Comerica National Bank reported 162,561 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 94,502 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 0.1% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 43,399 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1.13M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.01% or 213,446 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hellman Jordan Inc Ma has invested 0.5% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Zimmer Lp holds 0.14% or 686,331 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Raymond James & has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salem Communications Corp Decl (NASDAQ:SALM) by 214,000 shares to 336,000 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc Com (NYSE:GVA) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Sec Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 36,696 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 81,085 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 24,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 13,552 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 352,190 shares. 375,000 were accumulated by Moore Cap Mgmt L P. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.97% stake. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 535,332 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 86 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 683,410 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Com Ca has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.