Teton Advisors Has Upped Holding in Intricon Com (IIN) as Market Valuation Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Its Archer (ADM) Stake by $8.84 Million

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intricon Corp Com (IIN) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 22,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 156,679 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 134,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intricon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 159,019 shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 54.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 221,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 627,254 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59M, up from 406,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 2.11 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G had bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 903,117 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 4.50M shares. Gradient Investments Ltd reported 26 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 400 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 325 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8,565 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Enterprise Financial Svcs stated it has 1,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 953,411 are held by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Bankshares Of America De has 3.86 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 777,547 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Eqis Cap Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 71,505 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. Monarch Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 8,666 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 61,836 shares to 335,880 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,910 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Limited has invested 0.01% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Us Financial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 91,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 190,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 21,331 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 785 shares. 352,043 were reported by Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Co Nj. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 53,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 70,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ranger Management LP reported 160,286 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 167,198 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 506,466 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 1,272 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil Dri Corp Amer Com (NYSE:ODC) by 10,000 shares to 124,000 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 104,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR).