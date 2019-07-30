Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Its Entegris Com (ENTG) Holding by $549,500; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stock Rose While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Position

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 418,643 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 376,261 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.25% or 90,300 shares. 14,365 are owned by Company Fincl Bank. Nwq Investment Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Com reported 0.68% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 2.09 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Prudential invested in 0.01% or 108,454 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 24,130 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.05% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 31,190 shares. Fiera Corp has 0.2% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Teton Advisors holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 226,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entegris Shares Q1 2019 Highlights – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Entegris (ENTG) to Acquire MPD Chemicals for $165M – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7,200 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 24.57 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 196,299 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 45,912 shares. Franklin Res owns 0.18% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 6.85M shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,022 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 1.60M shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 62,098 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Starr owns 27,960 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 16,519 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 87,596 shares. Lpl Ltd owns 19,710 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 8,020 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.