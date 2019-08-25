Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Entegris Com (ENTG) Holding by $549,500; Stock Rose; Harvest Management Raised Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake by $576,000 as Market Value Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 595,393 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 226,242 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,335 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).