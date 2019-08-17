Teton Advisors Has Raised Position in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) by $4.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Ventas Com (VTR) Valuation Rose, M&R Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.86 Million

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 47,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 104,206 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

