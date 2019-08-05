Teton Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Union Bankshares New Com (UBSH) as Stock Were Volatile; Auto Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 56,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, down from 58,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 3.04M shares traded or 60.64% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (UBSH) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 23,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 60,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 36,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.2 BLN RUPEES TO NIRAV MODI FIRMS; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust to Together Offer Residential Mortgages; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA- ACCOUNT CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN 2012; RECOVERY ACTION WITH CONSENT OF OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS INITIATED; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-NCLT admits Union Bank of India’s insolvency plea against Era Infra Engineering – Mint; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO CUT NET NPA RATIO TO BELOW 6 PCT BY MARCH; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO 74 BLN RUPEES DURING FY18-19; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS DIVERGENCE IN GROSS NPA AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 28.50 BLN RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.14 BLN RUPEES

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 64,384 shares to 381,609 shares, valued at $48.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr I (RHHBY) by 17,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap LP reported 0.01% stake. Auxier Asset has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,522 shares. Murphy Capital owns 3,706 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 34,675 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.16% or 7,420 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Lc holds 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 800 shares. Sky Invest Group Llc owns 1,367 shares. 36,549 are held by Boys Arnold Co. 16,644 are held by Halsey Ct. Wisconsin-based Cap Invest Of America Inc has invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 954 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.24% or 31,695 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,943 shares. Eastern State Bank invested in 4,529 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 8,632 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.01% or 647,554 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 7,242 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Montgomery Inv Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 7,126 shares. 22,051 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Redmond Asset Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 373 shares. 98,519 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 18,577 shares. Reliance Com has invested 13.67% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 59,213 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 435 shares.