Teton Advisors Has Raised Its Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) Position; First Financial Northwest (FFNW)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 16 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 25 sold and trimmed stock positions in First Financial Northwest Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.32 million shares, down from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Financial Northwest Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH) stake by 26.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 30,214 shares as Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH)’s stock rose 18.01%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 144,788 shares with $2.77M value, up from 114,574 last quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com now has $547.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 118,401 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Invitae Corp Com stake by 48,500 shares to 65,000 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 6,418 shares and now owns 159,382 shares. Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ethan Allen Interiors had 3 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 4 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Dougherty.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 16,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 66,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 36,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 5,819 shares. Gru Inc invested in 18,168 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Management has 0.21% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 74,052 shares. Yorktown Management stated it has 0.06% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has invested 0.03% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Moreover, Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 62,720 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 3,293 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $361,570 activity.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. for 255,445 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 28,276 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 119,982 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 902,249 shares.

