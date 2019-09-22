Teton Advisors Has Lowered Position in Mercury Computer Sys Com (MRCY) by $630,000 as Stock Value Rose; Guardian Capital LP Has Increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $354,090

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 69,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, up from 67,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Computer Sys Inc Com (MRCY) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercury Computer Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 369,972 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 88,669 shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $162.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 131,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,945 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,225 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 72,787 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 3,809 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,736 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has 1.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,500 shares. Franklin holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.05M shares. Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fiera Capital Corp invested in 1,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Northeast Consultants reported 11,155 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mairs Pwr Inc owns 5,052 shares. Harvey Commerce Ltd Liability owns 7,869 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company has 26,575 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 3,539 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 331 shares. G2 Inv Lc holds 1.56% or 70,387 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. 4,241 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,835 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,895 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 111,456 shares. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 109,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 6,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

