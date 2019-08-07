Teton Advisors Has Lowered Lending Tree (TREE) Holding By $1.67 Million; Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Sentiment Is 1.01

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 101 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 100 reduced and sold positions in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 35.39 million shares, down from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Penske Automotive Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Lending Tree Inc. (TREE) stake by 42.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc sold 4,760 shares as Lending Tree Inc. (TREE)’s stock declined 16.21%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 6,440 shares with $2.26M value, down from 11,200 last quarter. Lending Tree Inc. now has $4.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $308.96. About 46,896 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 75,016 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for 290,855 shares. Edmp Inc. owns 46,733 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.91% invested in the company for 25,475 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 605,809 shares.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 14,200 shares. 125 are held by Trustmark State Bank Department. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 8,084 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 712,587 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd holds 0.16% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 6,475 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.34% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 95,099 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 6,440 shares. Connors Investor Svcs has 0.47% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 9,768 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.19% or 583,486 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.43% or 32,384 shares. 1,096 are owned by Brown Advisory. Par Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 3.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 5,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Golden Entertainment Inc stake by 25,393 shares to 592,210 valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Twin Disc Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 24,589 shares and now owns 482,554 shares. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised too.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LendingTree Earnings: TREE Stock Gets Chopped Following Q2 Disappointment – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will LendingTree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TREE) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Down 16.22% on Q2 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tree.com (TREE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree sinks 17% as Q2 mortgage revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.84M for 49.20 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lendingtree Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.