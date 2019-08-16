Teton Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) by $1.20 Million; Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Its Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position by $4.79 Million as Valuation Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 122,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.26 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 214,521 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 401,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 314,768 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Rev $73.5M; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $355,750 activity.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39M for 6.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 92,557 shares to 452,011 shares, valued at $111.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,369 shares