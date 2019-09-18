Teton Advisors Has Lowered Its Sonic Automotive Cl A (SAH) Holding by $427,110; Share Price Rose; Kestrel Investment Management Has Increased Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stake

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 26,738 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc Cl A (SAH) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 18,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 47,930 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 66,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 54,882 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc by 42,000 shares to 634,210 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Co (NYSE:BHLB).

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sonic higher after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Two Automotive Dealerships – Business Wire” published on January 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Sears store to become BMW, Mini dealership following $20M overhaul – Houston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “â€‹CBJ Morning Buzz: New CEO, president in charge of one of Charlotte’s largest corporations – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.57M for 12.74 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 204,321 shares stake. Retail Bank Of America De has 41,035 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,604 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Denali Advisors Limited reported 43,942 shares. First Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 37,454 shares. 15,143 are held by Art Advisors Lc. Charles Schwab Investment owns 140,994 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 53,384 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 8,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Globeflex Capital LP owns 0.24% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 50,026 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 37,501 shares.