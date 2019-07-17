Teton Advisors Has Lowered Its Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) Position; Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 41.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 2,024 shares with $490,000 value, down from 3,464 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $123.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 881,600 shares with $18.51 million value, down from 908,048 last quarter. Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 220,452 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees

Among 2 analysts covering EW Scripps (NYSE:SSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EW Scripps had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Noble Financial. The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Tuesday, March 5.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. $494,517 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was bought by Scripps Eaton M. Shares for $233,738 were bought by Peirce Mary. $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G.. $94,631 worth of stock was bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,902 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,216 shares. 139,187 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.01% or 553,683 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The invested in 30,916 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 27,512 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 0% or 74,522 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc invested 0.06% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) owns 700 shares. Great Lakes Limited Company holds 0.01% or 13,494 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli And Communication Advisers holds 14,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 63,148 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 5.59 million shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 65 are owned by Fmr Ltd.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet with market on China trade battle – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps CEOâ€™s pay soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) stake by 26,480 shares to 292,034 valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) stake by 18,979 shares and now owns 99,360 shares. Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) was raised too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,176 shares to 10,479 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,618 shares and now owns 7,275 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Packaging Corp (PKG) Rides on E-commerce Boom Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Stock Is Too Hot to Handle, Despite June Sales Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bankshares has invested 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Veritas Invest Management Llp stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 0.17% or 428,477 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Capital Management has invested 3.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intl Investors owns 4.35M shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0.79% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 845,787 shares. Calamos Limited Liability stated it has 170,125 shares. Maple Cap holds 2.81% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 49,264 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,674 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 89,715 shares. Essex Services holds 2,671 shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,018 shares. 23,098 were reported by Cumberland Prtn Limited. The California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Citizens State Bank Trust accumulated 19,347 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $27000 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $25600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura.