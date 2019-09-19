Teton Advisors Has Lowered Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Position; TECSYS ORDINARY SHARES (TCYSF) Shorts Raised By 100%

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) stake by 21.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc sold 1,800 shares as Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM)’s stock rose 28.74%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 6,500 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 8,300 last quarter. Boston Beer Inc Cl A now has $4.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $358.05. About 280,487 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.46M for 34.43 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Has Global Ambitions for Its Beer – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boston Beer’s Hard Seltzer Is Experiencing Potent Sales Growth – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Unhappy With Just 2 Hard Seltzer Brands, Anheuser-Busch Preps Bud Light Seltzer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $370.67’s average target is 3.52% above currents $358.05 stock price. Boston Beer had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $33200 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. Macquarie Research upgraded The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Wednesday, August 7 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 0.2% or 23,000 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co invested in 833 shares. Voya Inv Lc owns 3,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 8,836 shares. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 0.09% or 17,310 shares. 61 are owned by Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com. Coatue Lc holds 0.01% or 4,243 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Oak Associates Ltd Oh invested 0.05% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 2,600 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 48,419 shares stake. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 777 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 30,773 shares. Citigroup reported 5,306 shares.