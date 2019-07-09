Teton Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) as Share Value Rose; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Holding in T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 47,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 135,110 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 340,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.56M, up from 955,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 1.24M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Hkd0.00002 Isin #Kyg875721634 Sedol #Bm (TCTZF) by 8,981 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $64.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:CHGG) by 528,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com C Braves Grp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 0.05% or 15,674 shares. 671,105 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Axa has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.84% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 49,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,857 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 2,215 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 135 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 58,889 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 51,698 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 72,807 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.05% stake. State Street accumulated 0.04% or 7.31M shares. Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 285 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Cellular Gets Millimeter Wave Spectrum, Eyes 5G Network – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile, Dish agree on divestitures for Sprint merger – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.11 million are held by State Street Corporation. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.1% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 1,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation invested in 4,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shine Inv Advisory invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 5,550 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 13,339 shares. 24,070 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 31,162 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 123,896 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,851 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares to 495,320 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.