Teton Advisors Has Lifted Advanced Energy Inds Com (AEIS) Stake By $352,800; MERCIALYS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (MEIYF) SI Increased By 345.76%

MERCIALYS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) had an increase of 345.76% in short interest. MEIYF’s SI was 425,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 345.76% from 95,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1419 days are for MERCIALYS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:MEIYF)’s short sellers to cover MEIYF’s short positions. It closed at $12.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS) stake by 64.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 7,200 shares as Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS)’s stock rose 6.70%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 18,400 shares with $914,000 value, up from 11,200 last quarter. Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com now has $2.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 174,192 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Another recent and important Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Wereldhave’s 11% Dividend Yield Is A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019.

Mercialys is one of the top real estate companies in France and Europe, specializing in the enhancement, transformation and promotion of shopping centers. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. Mercialys owns a real estate portfolio of 56 sites, with more than 875,000 sq.m of retail space throughout metropolitan France and some of the French overseas territories. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The firm develops a global vision for its sites so they can constantly evolve, anticipating changes in consumer buying behavior.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) stake by 28,526 shares to 495,320 valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 28,376 shares and now owns 114,780 shares. Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) was reduced too.